Liverpool winning race for midfielder they had interest in this summer

Jurgen Klopp performed a total revamp of his midfield this summer but the German coach could look to sign another player for the middle of the park in 2024.

Four midfielders came through the door at Anfield, while key players such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson left the Merseyside club. One name the Reds chased throughout the last transfer window before making any midfield signing was Nice’s Khephren Thuram but it never materialised as Klopp went for other options.

According to Tutto Juve, Liverpool are still in and are winning the race to sign the French star, while there is also interest from Newcastle United and Real Madrid.

Where Thuram would fit in at Liverpool is hard to see given the new signings the Reds made this summer. It is highly possible that Thiago will leave the Merseyside club next summer and the 22-year-old could be his replacement.

Teams such as Newcastle are in need of the Nice man’s services more and there is less competition for him in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Thuram looks destined to leave the Ligue 1 side in the near future but whether that is Liverpool or not, remains to be seen.