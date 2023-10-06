Clubs warned over Lois Openda interest as Falk drops release clause truth

Lois Openda looks a player destined to attract interest from Europe’s elite outfits in future amid a terrific start to life in Leipzig.

Christian Falk warned, however, that any interested suitor would have to pay ‘a bit higher’ than the €80m release clause reported by other outlets.

“Leipzig are a little relaxed at the moment, as next summer there’s no active release clause for Lois Openda.

“It begins in 2025 and I heard it’s a bit higher than the €80m that has been reported elsewhere.

“I’m sure that clubs like Liverpool will be keeping an eye on him. You’ve already seen with Dominik Szoboszlai that they’ve had a mostly positive experience with RB Leipzig players.

“It’s also worth noting the similarity in style between the two clubs, which is obviously of benefit to Liverpool.”

The Belgian has enjoyed a productive start to the campaign for Die Rotten Bullen, amassing seven goal contributions in 10 games (at a rate of one goal or assist every 99.42 minutes).

MORE: Christian Falk: Brighton eye German medal-winner who could cost as little as £17.2m

Whilst the prospect of Liverpool adding yet another mouthwateringly exciting talent to their roster, courtesy of the talent factory at RB Leipzig, would surely be appealing to Jurgen Klopp, one might imagine they’re satisfied enough with their central forward options.

Should Gabriel Jesus’ injury concerns remain a prominent factor for Mikel Arteta’s men or Manchester City’s Erling Haaland be snapped up by Real Madrid, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to witness either outfit turn their gazes toward the German top-flight.