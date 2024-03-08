Germany fans may be forced to wait for Jurgen Klopp to take over the national side sometime after the European Championship this summer.

The German tactician, set to call time on his Liverpool stay at the end of the current season, will be taking a sabbatical.

Christian Falk shared that Julian Nagelsmann’s assistant, Sandro Wagner, could act as an interim boss until the 56-year-old is available. That is, of course, should the DFB wish to end relations with the former.

“Coach Edin Terzic (41) also has to fear for his job. Julian Nagelsmann is considered the candidate to succeed him. He is currently the German national coach. And this is where Jürgen Klopp comes into play,” the head of football at the BILD Group shared in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“The farewell to Klopp naturally makes Reds fans sad, but in Germany it increases hope for Klopp to take over the national team.

“There is still no decision as to whether Julian Nagelsmann and the DFB will continue their cooperation beyond the European Championship.

“Klopp would be the wish of almost all Germans. But since he wants to take a year off, there is now a new consideration in the association. Sandro Wagner, Nagelsmann’s current assistant, could bridge the year as an interim solution until Klopp takes over.

“There would still be a year until the 2026 World Cup. And Nagelsmann could return to club football. In addition to Dortmund, FC Barcelona is also said to be interested in Nagelsmann.”

The Reds boss had initially been set to remain at Anfield until the summer of 2026.

Sporting director first, then a new manager

The Merseysiders are now understood to be in the process of considering sporting director candidates.

Richard Hughes and Tim Steidten are two Premier League-based candidates who are understood to have caught the eye. Likewise, there is no shortage of reports linking Liverpool with their former transfer chief Michael Edwards.

The title-chasers won’t move on their managerial hunt, however, until first filling this key role following a mutual agreement to end their relationship with Jorg Schmadtke.