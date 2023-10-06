Moises Caicedo’s agent makes interesting Liverpool admission after choosing Chelsea over Reds

The agent of Chelsea star Moises Caicedo played a big role in helping his client move from Brighton to the Blues this summer but he has now made an interesting comment about a move to Liverpool as the Reds were the other club fighting for the Ecuadorian’s signature.

Liverpool made a bid worth £111m to Brighton but eventually lost out in the end to Chelsea after the London club raised a British record £115m for the player.

It is believed that Caicedo preferred a move to Chelsea and that’s why the Liverpool deal never materialised and now his agent may be suggesting that he made the wrong decision.

According to the Daily Mirror, the agent has admitted that a summer move to Liverpool would have been the “more stable” choice than the transfer he made to Chelsea.

Liverpool made a lot of changes to their midfield this summer with four stars arriving at Anfield as part of the overhaul. This has led to Jurgen Klopp’s side becoming one of the best teams in the country again and the Reds should be challenging for the title over the coming months.

As for Chelsea, European football of some sort would be considered a success at this rate, and with how unstable the club is at present, there is no guarantee of improvement next season.