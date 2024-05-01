Mauricio Pochettino recalls time at Spurs ahead of Chelsea meeting

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has discussed his time at former club Tottenham as he gets ready to face them.

Chelsea host Tottenham in a crucial Premier League clash on Thursday as both the London rivals are aiming to climb up the Premier League table.

The Blues are aiming to qualify for the Europa League next season, a target that seemed out of their reach at one stage.

While Spurs are involved in a battle with Aston Villa to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Chelsea boss Pochettino managed Spurs from 2014 to 2019. He famously took them to the Champions League final, which they lost against fellow Premier League club Liverpool.

As both the teams prepare to go against each other at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino has discussed his time at Spurs.

Ben Jacobs has reported on his X account what Pochettino feels about his time at Spurs and how he contributed to their cause.

Pochettino said, as quoted by Jacobs:

“The challenge was to create a team that could compete and challenge the big sides, and after a year-and-a-half we were challenging and continued for nearly six years. Being in the final of the #UCL and building a new stadium and training ground, to be part of this journey was an amazing time. And now to arrive at Chelsea, another amazing club, with an amazing history, and we’re also in a process, and maybe it’s the most challenging period [of that] now.”

Pochettino was praised for his time at Tottenham

The 52-year-old got recognition as a manager mostly due to the brilliant work he did at Tottenham.

He was key to the development of young players at the club and got the best out of former Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Spurs were involved in a title race against Leicester City, which the Foxes famously won.

In addition to that, they won a classic encounter against Ajax in the Champions League semifinal, thanks to a hat-trick from Lucas Moura, and qualified for the final.

Chelsea job has been challenging for Pochettino

Pochettino has struggled at Chelsea this season but he is determined to turn things around.

He knows he has a lot to prove at the club and acknowledges that it is the most challenging period since his arrival at Chelsea.

The club chiefs have not lost faith in Pochettino and he wants to repay the faith they have shown in him.