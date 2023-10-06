Newcastle interested in Premier League ace that gave Man City the runaround

If there’s one thing that you can say about Eddie Howe it’s that he has a consistent desire to improve his Newcastle side, so even if the football world were lauding the Magpies after their Champions League demolition of Paris Saint-Germain, the chances are that the manager will still have found some areas to tweak.

Howe has worked wonders in the relatively short space of time that he’s been at the club, and having not managed a club of Newcastle’s size before, with respect to Bournemouth and Burnley, he could’ve been swamped by the expectations that come with the job at St. James’ Park.

To his immense credit, however, he’s not only taken the baton and run with it, he’s given the club and the entire city the lift that it needed at just the right time.

The current Newcastle squad are very evidently one in his own image, and the rewards for his studious understanding of the game and man management skills are there for all to see.

In that desire to keep on improving, there will be players that become available that Newcastle have to be in the conversation for if they’re to make it to the next level.

According to TeamTalk, the club are interested in Wolves’ Pedro Neto, who gave Man City the runaround last time out.

Securing his services won’t be easy, however, as the Midlands-based side aren’t likely to want to sell a player whose contract runs to 2027.

Not to mention that Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham are also credited with an interest in signing him.