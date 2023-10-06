Video: Huge setback for Frank Lampard as manager taken off shortlist for big job

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard has received a huge blow to his career as the former Chelsea and Everton boss is out of the running for the vacant Rangers job. 

Sky Sports are reporting that the Scottish giants are expected to hold final round interviews next week as they finalise their shortlist for a new manager and that Lampard will not be in the mix despite initial conversations.

For a manager who has ambitions to manage in the Premier League again, this is a huge blow as he is now not being considered for one of the big jobs in the Scottish League.

Where Lampard goes from here is unknown as Rangers could have been a good place to relaunch his career.

