Huge news for Newcastle fans as club signs World-class star on five-year deal

Newcastle United have announced that midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new contract at the club keeping him at St James’ Park for a further five years.

The Brazilian joined the Magpies from Lyon during the January transfer window last year and has gone on to become a huge hit with the Newcastle faithful. The 25-year-old will now be at the Premier League club until 2028 and will be a key figure in the Tyneside club’s rise to the top of European football.

Guimaraes has attracted interest from several clubs since arriving in England but any move is now very unlikely following this new deal.

If any club does want to sign the Brazil international, Fabrizio Romano reports that a release clause of around £100m has been included in his contract.

VAMOS! ??? We are delighted to announce that Bruno Guimarães has signed a new five-year contract!#BRUNO2028 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 7, 2023

Bruno Guimaraes expresses his love for Newcastle United after signing new deal

Speaking about his new contract with NUFC.co.uk, Guimaraes said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

“I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I’m proud of everyone; the team, the staff, the owners and the fans.

“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years.”