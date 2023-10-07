Manchester United enter race to sign 19-year-old Italian defender

Manchester United are interested in signing the Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old defender and they could look to make a move for him in future. Apparently, competition for his signature is expected to be fierce and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can win the race for his services.

The Red Devils could certainly use a talented young defender like him and Scalvini could develop into an important first-team player for Manchester United in the coming seasons. The Red Devils are expected to part ways with players like Harry Maguire and they will need to bring in quality alternatives.

The 19-year-old is an excellent defender and his ability to play out of the back makes him a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s philosophy. The Dutch manager has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Ajax and he could help the Italian develop into a quality player as well.

A move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step in his career and regular football in the top flight could accelerate his development.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a deal with Atalanta in the coming months. The two clubs have recently dealt with each other during the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund and the Red Devils will be hoping to use their connections to get a deal for Scalvini done as well.