The stats from Scott McTominay’s heroic 11-minute cameo vs Brentford

Scott McTominay was the hero for Man United on Saturday as his injury-time winning brace helped the Red Devils to all three points over Brentford.

The Manchester club and Erik ten Hag were under pressure heading into their clash with the Bees this weekend and it looked like their poor start to the season was going to continue as the game came to a close.

United were 1-0 down thanks to a goal from Mathias Jensen in the first half but McTominay scored in the 93rd and 97th minutes of the match to become the Manchester club’s hero on the day.

According to Statman Dave, during his 11-minute cameo on the pitch against Brentford, the midfielder had a 100% pass accuracy, 4 touches, 2/2 passes completed, 2 shots on target and most important of all, 2 goals.

Scott McTominay in 11 minutes vs. Brentford: 100% pass accuracy

4 touches

2/2 passes completed

2 shots on target

This was a huge result for Ten Hag and Man United as it keeps some of the pressure off of them for now.

As for McTominay, the Scotland star is fighting for a place in the Man United team and this sort of stuff will certainly help him earn a spot going forward, although there is a lot more work to do to convince Ten Hag he deserves a starting place every week.