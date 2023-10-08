Arsenal 1 – 0 Man City: Gabriel Martinelli rocks Emirates with 86th minute winner (video)

The Emirates Stadium was rocking after Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal to victory against defending champions Manchester City.

The Gunners, who welcomed Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens to London for a blockbuster Premier League clash, were looking to end a run of 12 domestic defeats against Sunday’s opponents.

And despite being the underdogs to take all three points, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal came out on top after an 86th-minute strike from substitute Gabriel Martinelli sealed the tie and ensured this season’s title race will once again include the red half of London.

