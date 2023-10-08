The Emirates Stadium was rocking after Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal to victory against defending champions Manchester City.

The Gunners, who welcomed Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens to London for a blockbuster Premier League clash, were looking to end a run of 12 domestic defeats against Sunday’s opponents.

And despite being the underdogs to take all three points, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal came out on top after an 86th-minute strike from substitute Gabriel Martinelli sealed the tie and ensured this season’s title race will once again include the red half of London.

HUGE GOAL FOR ARSENAL! ? Martinelli's deflected effort gives Arsenal late lead ? pic.twitter.com/clU60QH4Sy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2023

Pictures via +Sport Direct 360.