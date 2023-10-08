Ian Wright brings Manchester United back down to Earth after thrilling Brentford victory

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has commented on Manchester United’s thrilling comeback victory over Brentford yesterday and if it could mean the start of an improved run of form for the club.

Speaking on punditry duty for BBC’s Match of the Day, Wright didn’t sound too optimistic about United’s hopes for the season, despite the undoubted lift of mood that result will have brought.

Scott McTominay scored two stoppage time goals to see the Red Devils come from 1-0 down and beat Brentford 2-1, but it’s clear there are still major problems in Erik ten Hag’s side.

See below as Wright had his say on what yesterday’s result at Old Trafford could mean…

Wright is probably not the only one who is yet to be convinced by United, who have really struggled so far this season, losing six games in all competitions already.

MUFC needed that win yesterday, but whether it really signals the start of a more positive trend remains to be seen.