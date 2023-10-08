(Video) Mateo Kovacic lucky to avoid red card for poor tackle on Martin Odegaard

Manchester City should consider themselves lucky not to be down to 10 men against Arsenal during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League blockbuster at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who started today’s match in midfield alongside Rico Lewis, picked up a yellow card after a poorly timed lunge on Martin Odegaard.

However, upon close inspection, it became clear the Croatia international was lucky not to have been shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver.

