Arsenal title hopes are resting on one player staying fit, claims pundit

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes could hinge on keeping William Saliba fit this season, according to pundit Garth Crooks.

The France international has been rock solid since coming into the Gunners’ first-team last season, instantly becoming one of the club’s most important players.

Saliba was badly missed for last season’s title run-in, and his return to fitness has displayed once again how important he is to Mikel Arteta’s men as they look to close the gap on Manchester City.

Yesterday looks like it may have been a pivotal moment, with Arsenal winning 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Gabriel Martinelli, while Saliba was once again a crucial performer, keeping Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland quiet all afternoon.

Crooks is clearly a big fan of Saliba, praising the 22-year-old as being reminiscent of Arsenal legend Sol Campbell, though he did question if an injury to the player could be just as damaging this season as it was last term.

“Once again the steadying influence of William Saliba in defence for the Gunners is proving invaluable,” Crooks said in his BBC Sport column.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle looking to sign 19-year-old midfielder after scouting him last week Arsenal player ratings: Defensive quality shines in rather flat game Premier League team of the week: Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd stars feature in BBC line up

“The atmosphere at Emirates Stadium was as tense as I have known it against Manchester City and yet Saliba was as cool as ice and appeared to handle Erling Haaland without any trouble at all.

“I rate Saliba as highly as I rated Sol Campbell. The France international has the same kind of presence in defence as the former England man and is just as quick.

“What no-one can legislate for is whether Saliba can remain fit. It’s highly unlikely he can go an entire season without some sort of injury and if his fitness does falter can the Gunners survive without him?

“Should Saliba get injured and Arsenal find that they can survive without him, then they must really fancy their chances of lifting the title.”