Bukayo Saka has been ruled out of England’s two upcoming games after being assessed by FA medics on Monday.

The winger picked up an injury during Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to RC Lens in the Champions League last week, Iimping off on the 34th-minute mark.

After a week of speculation about the 22-year-olds fitness, it was revealed that he hadn’t recovered from the hamstring injury in time to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Although Mikel Arteta stated that he would not be going on international duty after the game, Saka was ordered to report to St. George’s Park on Monday morning.

The FA released a statement later in the day confirming that he will play no part in the England fixtures after being assessed.

“Bukayo Saka will play no part in England’s fixtures with Australia and Italy.

“The forward reported to St. George’s Park on Monday alongside the rest of the Three Lions’ squad.

“Having missed Arsenal’s Premier League win against Manchester City on Sunday through injury, Saka was assessed by the England medical team and it was decided the player would continue his rehabilitation at his club.”

The statement also confirmed that Gareth Southgate would not be replacing the youngster despite shouts for Raheem Sterling to be included back in the squad.

England face Australia in a friendly on Friday before their Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy the following Wednesday.