Liverpool monitoring Premier League star ahead of potential £70million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha ahead of the January transfer window as his future still remains in doubt.

The 28-year-old has shone during his time at Craven Cottage, and it’s not been at all surprising to see big clubs trying to sign him, such as Bayern Munich.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool still also have an interest in Palhinha as they remain keen on strengthening their midfield, despite already making a flurry of new signings in that position during the summer.

Five key first-team players all left the club, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moving to Saudi Arabia, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left on free transfers.

Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo ended up joining LFC, but it seems Palhinha is the next target in their sights.

The experienced Portugal international could be a good option to provide more of a natural replacement for Fabinho in a more defensive role than those other players are used to playing.

Anfield Watch’s report suggests £70m could be enough for Fulham to sell Palhinha.