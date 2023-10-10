Louis Saha has criticised Mason Mount for his poor performances since joining the Red Devils in the summer.

The English midfielder signed for Manchester United from Chelsea in July for a reported £60m but has struggled to adapt to his new club.

Erik ten Hag’s team have had a very poor start to their season, losing four of their opening eight Premier League games and currently sit 10th in the table.

A lot of players have received heavy criticism as a result with Mount near the top of the list after only registering one assist in his six appearances.

In an interview with King Casino Bonus, club legend Saha slammed the underperforming midfielder.

‘Man Utd are relying on one or two players to create, and I haven’t seen enough of Mount yet,’ Saha said.

‘His creativity is nowhere to be seen. I didn’t see any positive runs from him against Brentford. His timing is off, too, and he can’t make chances by playing like this.

‘I hope that the players find their groove, and once they do, they’ll be hard to play against. They have the energy, and when players like Bruno Fernandes start making those passes, I’ll be more confident in Man Utd.

‘I think Mount can be a lot better, but I’d say the fee was too much. I think Chelsea was playing a game with the fee, even if the market is very competitive and a lot of players have moved for similar fees.

‘I’d say, based on what we’ve seen, Mount isn’t performing and I’ve seen Casemiro play more offensively than Mount. That’s a crazy thing to say, but it’s true.’

The former striker urged his side to bring in some more creativity and highlighted Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma as the ideal player.

‘I would like to see Mitoma arrive at Old Trafford,’ Saha added. ‘He’s a very exciting player and he never seems to have any doubt on the ball.’ he said.

‘I love his energy and the way he plays with a smile. Mitoma is great to watch, and his attitude would be perfect for any club. Some players think too much, but Mitoma relies on instinct.

‘You can tell he’s worked very hard on the training ground to achieve this, and now he’s got to a point where he looks like a natural. Managers know exactly what they’re going to get from Mitoma, and he’d be a strong asset to any club.’