Serie A star facing €25k fine and three-year ban for online betting offences

Juventus
Posted by

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is reportedly facing a potential three-year ban for alleged online betting offences.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has one cap for Italy, has recently become a regular in the Juve first-team, but his career is now at serious risk.

According to La Stampa, Fagioli could be given a fine of as much as €25,000 and a ban from playing that could last as long as three years if he’s found guilty.

Fagioli is alleged to have used illegal sites for betting purposes, and it seems this is being treated as a serious issue that could put him out of action for a very long time.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Premier League midfielder remains open to Bayern transfer, Liverpool have also been linked
“Great to see” – Ex-Tottenham ace Harry Kane has one wish for former side
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Eden Hazard’s “incredible” Chelsea career and transfer rejections before retirement

Further details are not yet being made public, so it’s not clear if Fagioli’s betting relates to football or another sport.

Ivan Toney has faced similar issues in the Premier League, being unable to play for Brentford in the last few months.

More Stories Nicolo Fagioli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.