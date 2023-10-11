Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is reportedly facing a potential three-year ban for alleged online betting offences.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has one cap for Italy, has recently become a regular in the Juve first-team, but his career is now at serious risk.

According to La Stampa, Fagioli could be given a fine of as much as €25,000 and a ban from playing that could last as long as three years if he’s found guilty.

Fagioli is alleged to have used illegal sites for betting purposes, and it seems this is being treated as a serious issue that could put him out of action for a very long time.

Further details are not yet being made public, so it’s not clear if Fagioli’s betting relates to football or another sport.

Ivan Toney has faced similar issues in the Premier League, being unable to play for Brentford in the last few months.