Twist in Tonali betting case could have big repercussions for Newcastle

Newcastle ace, Sandro Tonali, will surely understand that his football career could be placed on hold if prosecutors find that he has willingly bet on illegal platforms during his time as a professional footballer.

The Italian took the decision, according to Chronicle Live, to fly to Italy on Tuesday to essentially face the music in the wake of fellow Italian, Nicolo Fagioli, being handed a seven-month ban.

Juventus star, Fagioli, had the ban reduced from 12 months on the basis that he will seek help for his gambling addiction.

With it believed that Tonali is already seeking some form of therapy and help for his own issues, this could, potentially, hold him in good stead when the situation is addressed with the prosecutors.

More Stories / Latest News David Raya opens up on Aaron Ramsdale relationship after claiming No.1 spot Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold makes intriguing non-football related investment ESPN pundit doesn’t think Newcastle striker isn’t ‘top level’

At present he remains available for selection for when Newcastle play Crystal Palace at the weekend, but until he has met with prosecutors and ascertained what punishment will come his way and when, if the allegations against him are proven, there’s every chance that he’ll be missing from the Magpies starting line-up.

If nothing else, Eddie Howe will want his player fully focused on the task in hand, and if that isn’t possible for obvious reasons, then it’s best all round for Tonali to focus on his recovery.

The timescale on any decision from the Italian prosecutors isn’t clear at this stage, though it would be helpful if this came sooner rather than later.