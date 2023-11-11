Exclusive: Romano on Juve’s priority amidst Kalvin Phillips links

Although Man City’s Kalvin Phillips clearly retains the confidence of England manager, Gareth Southgate, the midfielder really needs to be playing more regularly for his club side in order to be in a position to give of his best for his country at Euro2024.

Gazzetta dello Sport recently noted that the 27-year-old’s representatives had given a ‘yes’ to a Juventus delegation regarding a loan move to Serie A’s Old Lady in January, whilst City themselves had also apparently approved any switch.

A move to the Italian giants would appear to make perfect sense for all concerned given that it would allow Phillips to get the matches under his belt that he needs to regain his fitness, whilst the Bianconeri would then have experienced cover for Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

However, CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing, suggests that such a scenario is way off track.

‘I’m told Kalvin Phillips is not a top target for Juventus and nothing concrete is happening,’ he wrote.

‘Juve want a new midfielder for sure to replace Pogba and Fagioli but for Phillips there are no concrete talks taking place as they want a more offensive midfielder as priority… Then, we will see.’

If that avenue is to be definitively closed for Phillips, with seven weeks to go until the transfer window opens again for business, his representatives are going to have to work hard and fast to find him alternative employment.

Just 236 minutes this season per WhoScored is a pathetic return, and given that City paid a not insignificant £42m for his services from Leeds (The Sun), the fact they’re not getting value for money should see the club do the decent thing and allow him to move on.