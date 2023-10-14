Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s update on the Italian betting scandal that ‘does look very bad’

Another scandal is quickly enveloping Italian football with transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, keeping his finger on the pulse of all of the latest updates.

Romano began his career as a transfer journalist in Italy and his since become the de facto expert for whom the masses turn to when they want news about their club.

Fans of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Juventus won’t be happy, however, given the news that has come out over the past few days with regards to their players allegedly being involved in illegal betting.

Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo and Nicolo Fagioli have all been named so far, and it’s believed that even more young Italian stars could be implicated.

‘Obviously, the situation is not easy at all for the players, for the national team and for their clubs, all of whom are waiting for the most important part of the story – to see how the process and investigation will pan out,’ Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘Both Tonali and Zaniolo had to leave the Italian national team training camp and the squad so they will not play for Italy in these upcoming games. Also, the Italian Federation in their statements, mentioned that both players were not in the right mental condition to play the matches after what has happened.

‘[…] Also, in the last 48 hours, it’s been announced that Juventus midfielder, Nicolo Fagioli, is being investigated by the Turin prosecutor’s office, again for possible involvement in illegal betting.’

More Stories / Latest News Transfer expert gives definitive update on Real Madrid and West Ham’s pursuit of Malick Thiaw Exclusive: World Cup winner linked with Man City is yet to decide his future Report reveals Newcastle punishment for 23-yr-old if proven guilty in betting scandal

Ivan Toney was banned by the Football Association in England for eight months after admitting to a series of bets being placed, and whilst the Italian players could also expect lengthy bans of the allegations are proved, Romano has said that no one should be quick to judge.

‘Let me clarify that at the moment this is an allegation only, so let’s wait and understand what really happened before vilifying the players. Let the police get on with doing their job themselves,’ he added.

‘[…] It does look very bad at this stage and I will, for sure, keep you posted on this huge, important story.’

What’s abundantly clear is that the investigation needs to establish the facts quickly, as much for the mental health of the players concerned as for their clubs to understand whether or not they face a lengthy period without them in the squad.