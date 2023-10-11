Exclusive: Liverpool have been looking at three centre-back transfer targets, claims expert

Liverpool are likely to try signing a new centre-back in 2024, with three players already being monitored, according to LFC writer Neil Jones in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

The Reds are said to have taken a look at Portuguese duo Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio, as well as Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, though it’s not clear if moves for any of these players will come in January or next summer.

Liverpool currently have issues at the back as both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip look to be past the peak of their powers, so there’s surely room for top young players like Silva, Inacio or Hincapie to come in.

It remains to be seen who the Merseyside giants will prioritise for that position, while Jones also noted that these three clubs could find themselves in title races this season, so won’t want to lose important players in the middle of the campaign.

“I think it’s clear that centre-back is an area that Liverpool need to look at in 2024,” Jones said.

“Both Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie have been looked at by Liverpool, as has Benfica’s Antonio Silva, but any move in January would depend, I think, on two factors.

“One is whether Liverpool’s current centre-backs are fit (at the moment, they are) and two is whether those players are available and affordable, mid-season.

“Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Benfica all have designs on challenging for league titles, remember, so obtaining key players from them in January won’t be easy. Next summer would be more likely, unless circumstances change.”