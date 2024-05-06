Liverpool are facing one of the biggest periods of transition in their recent history.

Set to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp as the German prepares for his final two games in charge, the Reds are expected to unveil Feyenoord’s Arne Slot as the 56-year-old’s successor.

And ahead of a hugely important summer, there are set to be some significant changes at the back.

Virgil Van Dijk to leave Liverpool?

Virgil Van Dijk, 32, is entering his contract’s final year. The thought of the commanding Dutchman leaving Anfield ahead of time seemed almost unthinkable at one point.

However, given the uncertainty at Anfield, seeing the 32-year-old centre-back follow Klopp out of the exit now wouldn’t be such a surprise.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, Slot won’t stand in the club’s way if they opt to part ways with their captain.

Arne Slot already knows Dutchman’s ideal replacement

In fact, eager to replace the Netherlands international, Slot is thought to be eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old Portuguese defender is a versatile option with his ability to use his left foot a defining factor in the Reds’ suspected pursuit.

He has three years left on his contract and would almost certainly view the chance to move to the Premier League as an opportunity to show why he is considered one of Europe’s best young centre-backs.

Since the start of the season, Inacio, who has recently been crowned a two-time Portuguese league winner, has featured in 46 games — scoring four goals, including three during Sporting’s Europa League campaign.