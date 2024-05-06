Virgil Van Dijk addresses Liverpool future ahead of Jurgen Klopp departure

Virgil van Dijk has made it clear that he is eager to take part in Liverpool’s “big transition” following manager Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

The 32-year-old centre-back’s contract will only have one year remaining at the end of the current season.

Klopp will depart Anfield after nine years, with an agreement in place for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to take over as manager.

The summer will bring a big change at Anfield with the change of management.

The transition has already kicked off with the arrival of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards in the decision making positions.

There have been rumours about the Dutch defender considering his future at Anfield.

However, he has denied the speculation and revealed his intention to stay at the club and become a part of the transition.

“There will be a big transition and I am part of that,” Van Dijk told reporters, via the BBC.

“I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.

“Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.”

Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-2 at the weekend but they lost their grip on the Premier League title in the last month.

The Reds also suffered a shock defeat against Atalanta in the Europa League, resulting in their elimination from the competition.

Klopp will leave the club after their two remaining matches, against Aston Villa and Wolves.

“There will be a lot of changes happening and, I wouldn’t say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now,” Van Dijk continued.

“I am really proud I played for [Klopp], fought for the badge and him, and count the success we had over the years as well.

“It will be emotional on the last day but it is a part of life sometimes. Many things are happening behind the scenes but we focus on matchdays and that is our duty, our job and we want to perform for the last six points.”

A number of players have been linked with an exit from the club at the end of the season.

Apart from Van Dijk, who the incoming Liverpool manager is looking to replace according to one report, striker Darwin Nunez has also been linked with an exit from Anfield.

The Uruguayan international is reportedly being eyed by Barcelona to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool need Van Dijk for the transition period

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the players at Liverpool but after slamming reports of an exit, Van Dijk is set to be a part of the club’s transition.

The former Southampton defender has shown he is still good enough to play at the top level after his performances this season.

Liverpool need a senior player and a leader to be at the club this summer as they prepare for a transition period.

Van Dijk’s presence will help his compatriot Slot to start his Premier League adventure.