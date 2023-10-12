Liverpool alerted to potential Jurgen Klopp successor as highly-rated coach allowed to leave next summer

Liverpool are believed to be on alert over their next coach as Xabi Alonso will be allowed to leave Bayer Leverkusen next summer if another club comes calling.

That is according to the Daily Mirror, who reports the Spaniard’s potential exit from the Bundesliga club as there are several European giants keeping an eye on the highly-rated coach.

Real Madrid will be the favourites to land their former star as Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave the La Liga giants at the end of the season but the Spanish outfit will have competition, with Liverpool named as another club interested in the former midfielder.

However, the difference between Real Madrid and Liverpool is that the Premier League club already has a coach contracted at Anfield until 2026.

It is very unlikely that the German coach will leave before this unless he changes his mind about the Germany job. Julian Nagelsmann occupies that role until EURO 2024 is over and if the 36-year-old leaves, they will likely move for Klopp again.

Should the Liverpool boss say yes, that opens the path for the Reds to move for Alonso, but this is the only way in which the Spaniard takes over at Anfield before 2026.