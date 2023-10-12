World Cup winner claims Newcastle beating PSG was a fake result

Former France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly was unconvinced by Newcastle United’s recent win over Paris Saint-Germain, despite the emphatic score-line.

Eddie Howe’s side secured a memorable 4-1 win at home to PSG in the Champions League, and it’s a result that will surely go down in the club’s history.

Still, what does it say about what can Newcastle can achieve this season? It seems Desailly isn’t getting too carried away.

“I have no idea who else will finish in the top-four, but I’m waiting for a surprise. Newcastle were magnificent against PSG, but if you look at the match deeply, you realise that PSG allowed them to express themselves on the highest possible level,” the Frenchman said.

“Luis Enrique made the mistake of going to St James’ Park with four offensive players, none of whom understood the intensity Newcastle planned.

“Howe is a typical English coach with a strong fighting spirit. Nobody was expecting Newcastle to play like that.

“However, it’s a 38-game season, and I’m not sure how Newcastle can maintain that whilst balancing Premier League and Champions League games. They haven’t been in the Champions League for two decades, and suddenly they’re here!