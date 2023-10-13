Cristiano Ronaldo sentenced to 99 lashes next time Al Nassr ace sets foot in Iran

For a man who prides himself on doing everything correctly, Cristiano Ronaldo has made such a faux pas in Iran that the next time he sets foot in the country he’s likely to be detained and given a punishment of 99 lashes.

In September, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr side travelled to Iran to play Persepolis in the group stage of the Asian Champions League and whilst in the country, the Portuguese ace posed for photos. One in particular has got him in trouble, however.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo was gifted a portrait by Iranian painter, Fatima Hamimi, but his affectionate kiss and placing of his arm around her for the photo opportunity has landed him in trouble with the authorities.

Mundo Deportivo say that multiple solicitors have filed complaints because of Ronaldo’s acts, which are considered to be in the worst possible taste.

It’s believed that in Iranian law, even touching a married woman is seen as the equivalent to adultery, though it’s difficult to imagine that Ronaldo had any clue about that before posing for the picture.