Manchester United have suffered a fresh injury blow as star midfielder Casemiro suffered an injury whilst on international duty with Brazil.

During the game against Venezuela, Casemiro suffered a ankle injury and asked to be withdrawn in the 79th minute. He was replaced by Andre.

Brazil’s manager confirmed the ankle injury after the game, although the severity of the injury is still uncertain.

It remains too early to determine whether Casemiro will be available to play against Sheffield United in the upcoming match.

Casemiro is the latest addition to Manchester United’s growing list of injuries, which has prompted the club to initiate an investigation into the reasons behind the high number of injuries affecting their first-team squad.

Currently, the club has 16 players sidelined due to injuries, even though the season is just eight games in.

As per Daily Mail, Manchester United’s medical department are trying to identify whether any particular patterns exist in the injuries in order to find a way to improve injury prevention.

If Casemiro’s injury turns out to be serious, it will be a huge blow for ten Hag as the Brazilian is one of the key players for Manchester United.