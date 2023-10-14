West Ham are set to go back in for Harry Maguire in the upcoming January window.

Manchester United have had a difficult start to the season, losing four of their opening eight Premier League games as they currently sit 10th in the table.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t been helped by the growing injury list at the club, especially in the defensive department.

Aaron Wan Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane have all been sidelined with injuries forcing the Dutch manager to turn to Maguire and Johnny Evans in their place.

The former almost made the move to the Hammers in the summer but David Moyes may go back in for the 30-year-old in January according to ESPN.

Maguire spoke on the Hammer’s interest in him during the summer.

“The actual opportunity to go to West Ham, it wasn’t agreed really between both clubs and myself,” he said via FourFourTwo.

“It wasn’t just my chance to say, ‘Yes, I’m going.’ It wasn’t agreed between both clubs so the actual opportunity wasn’t there because we didn’t get far enough down the line with it.”

With Manchester United still in the middle of an injury crisis, they may not be able to let him go in January if circumstances stay the same.