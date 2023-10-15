Cole Palmer risks missing his side’s crucial clash with Arsenal next weekend after being sent home from the England U21s.

The former Manchester City man has lit up Stamford Bridge since making the move for £40m in the summer.

Palmer has grabbed one goal and one assist in the Premier League this season, with the winger helping solve Chelsea’s inability in front of goal.

The 21-year-old was one of the standout players in his side’s 4-1 drubbing of Burnley last weekend and joined up with the U21 squad for international duty on Monday.

Unfortunately, Palmer suffered a dead leg during England’s 9-1 win against Serbia and was subsequently sent home by Lee Carsley.

“I think Cole would be fine, but we don’t take any chances with any of the players,” said Carsley via the Evening Standard.

“If there is a slight doubt that they’re going to miss a game at the weekend, we get them back to the clubs as quickly as we can.

“We could’ve kept Cole here another day and see how it was, but we didn’t think it was right. Everyone else is fine, a few colds and sniffles.”

Chelsea faces a daunting run-in after they return from the international break with the game against Arsenal pivotal in setting a tempo for the squad.

Blues fans will be devastated to see one of their brightest stars join an ever-growing injury list.