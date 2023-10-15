Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has revealed that he dreams of a move to Premier League giants Arsenal in the near future.

The 17-year-old defender is highly rated in Dutch football and he has a big future ahead of him. The youngster has revealed in an interview with Elfvoetbal that he wants to develop into one of the best defenders of his generation and he wants to play for big clubs in future.

“I want to win the Champions League, be a starter for the Dutch national team for as long as possible and I hope that one day people will say: ‘That Hato was one of the best defenders of his generation.'” “The Champions League is a childhood dream, but those other goals have grown over the years. I watched a lot of football, but I never had a specific person as an example. I hope to take a step in my development every year. The goals I years are not very big either, because they are small and realistic goals. Although I must say that I am ahead of my set goals, haha.” “Unfortunately he (Timber) was seriously injured in his first Premier League game for Arsenal, but he is still young and has a bright future ahead of him. In any case, the move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him. It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realize that I still have a very long way to go.”

The 17-year-old also opened up on the transfer of Jurrien Timber to Arsenal earlier this summer. The 22-year-old completed a move to the North London club and he picked up a serious injury on his debut. The Dutch international defender is currently sidelined for several months and Hato believes that the Arsenal summer signing was unfortunate.

Hato will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for the Dutch outfit in the coming seasons. There is no doubt that he’s a prodigious talent and big clubs could be knocking at his door if he continues to impress with his performances.

Arsenal could certainly use defensive reinforcements and it remains to be seen whether they decide to sign the 17-year-old in the coming seasons. He can operate as a central defender as well as a left-back.

Ajax have an impressive record of nurturing talented young players and it will be interesting to see whether the Dutchman can continue his improvement with regular football in the coming seasons.