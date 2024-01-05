Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Arsenal and Chelsea are following the player and they could look to make a move for him in the near future.

The defender has a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2025 and he could be available at the end of the season if he does not renew his contract. Ajax will not want to lose a player of his potential on a free transfer and therefore they could look to cash in on him for a reasonable price at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for both clubs. He is valued at €22m by Transfermarkt.

Jorrel Hato, another Ajax young talent to be monitored for the future. Chelsea are currently following him as one of the profiles on the list to strengthen the defence. Arsenal also appreciate him a lot: the CB has a contract expiring in 2025.

Chelsea need to bring in defensive reinforcements in the coming months and the 17-year-old could be the ideal, long-term replacement for Thiago Silva who is in the twilight stages of his career.

As for Arsenal, they need to find a quality long-term partner for William Saliba and the Dutchman certainly fits the profile.

The 17 year old is versatile enough to operate as a left back as well. A move to Arsenal or Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for the player and it would be a major step up in his career. He will look to continue his development and fulfil his potential with regular football in the Premier League.