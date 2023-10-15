Former FA technical director names manager who would be the ideal replacement for Gareth Southgate

Former FA technical director Les Reed has named who he thinks will be the ideal replacement for Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Southgate has come under a lot of recent criticism putting his job as England manager in major doubt, in particular after the World Cup 2022 exit at the hands of France.

And Les Reed believes England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley should replace Southgate if they want to avoid wasting another golden generation.

He said (via The Sun):

“Gareth transitioned a lot of U21 players into the set-up because he knew them.“ “If we don’t consider Lee Carsley, we shouldn’t have considered Gareth Southgate.” “We had a group capable of winning the World Cup but we did not capitalise on that talent. We went the celebrity, hobby manager route.“ “Don’t get me wrong — if Pep Guardiola wants the job and is passionate about it, we know he has the capability to get the best out of players. But it’s not a hobby job. It’s not, ‘I’ve won everything, I’ll have a go at international football’. We’ve seen that before.”

Carsley guided England Under-21s to their first European title for 19 years in the summer as they beat Spain 1-0 in the final.