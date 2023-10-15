Jordan Henderson responds to being booed by England fans with social media post

England were 1-0 winners over Australia on Friday night at Wembley but a big talking point from the match was a section of home supporters booing Jordan Henderson.

The former Liverpool star was booed off by England supporters as the midfielder made his first appearance at Wembley since his controversial summer move to Saudi Arabia. Henderson was the captain on the night for the Three Lions in Harry Kane’s absence and the midfielder was substituted in the 62nd minute of the match.

As the 33-year-old left the pitch, a section of England supporters booed the former Liverpool midfielder for an unknown reason.

Manager Gareth Southgate could not understand why this was done and addressed the issue after the match. The Three Lions coach said via talkSPORT: “I really don’t understand it – he is a player, I think it is 79 caps now for England.

“His commitment and what he has done for England is exceptional.

“His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important.

“So yeah some people decided to boo but I really don’t understand what that is for.”

Henderson has now responded for the first time on Instagram following the incident at Wembley. In his post, the 35-year-old said: “Always an honour to represent my country, never take it for granted. Extra special to lead the team out at Wembley.”

England are in action again on Tuesday as they face Italy as part of their EURO 2024 qualifying campaign and it will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to the Al Ettifaq star.