Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has struggled for regular game time this season.

Manager Eddie Howe seems to prefer Alexander Isak as the first-choice striker and the Swedish international has been in impressive form, scoring seven goals in 10 appearances this season.

Popular pundit Frank McAvennie has now revealed that something is not right with Wilson and his injury history could be a concern. However, he added that the 31-year-old striker is a proven performer in the Premier League and he will guarantee goals for Newcastle.

McAvennie believes that Wilson can force his way into the starting lineup at Newcastle, but he needs to get over his injury issues.

He said to Football Insider: “He will score goals. I think Eddie Howe likes him but there is just something not right with him. He has got to be fit to play. “I think he is someone that any manager would go to because he will guarantee you goals. They have got other players scoring goals all over the pitch now, the likes of [Miguel] Almiron, they are scoring goals from everywhere now. “With his injury problems somebody might not take a chance on him but hopefully he plays because he is a good player. I think he will hang about at Newcastle because Eddie knows he can bring him on to score goals.“

Wilson has recently returned to action against West Ham after missing four matches through injury. He will be desperate to play regularly and it remains to be seen whether he can stay fit in the coming weeks.