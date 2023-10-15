Sheikh Jassim may have pulled out of a bid to buy Manchester United, but another Premier League club could be in the Qataris’ sights next.

See here for more details about why Sheikh Jassim now looks to have pulled the plug on a takeover bid for Man Utd, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now likely to try investing in a 25% stake in the club.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could be the next target for Qatar, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

Speaking earlier this year, Ogden was told that Spurs could be the second choice for the likes of Sheikh Jassim if a move for United didn’t work out, as has now more or less been confirmed to be the case.

“PSG was a great move [for the club’s Qatari owners], because it’s Paris,” Ogden said.

“It’s a great city, but I think they’ve found over the years that Ligue 1 is just not big enough. They want the Premier League footprint.

“Somebody told me recently, they said that if the Qataris don’t buy Manchester United, they’ll be back and they might end up buying Tottenham.”