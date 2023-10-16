Video: Cristiano Ronaldo grabs another brace for Portugal with beautiful finish

Portugal are in full control of their EURO 2024 qualifying match with Bosnia and Herzegovina courtesy of a familiar goalscorer in Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 38-year-old scored a brace in a 3-2 win over Slovakia last week and the legendary forward has done it again for his country.

The Al Nassr star opened the scoring from the penalty spot after five minutes – his 160th career penalty kick goal in all competitions.

15 minutes later, Ronaldo added a second with a lovely chip finish as the veteran superstar continues to enjoy this current international break with Portugal.

Ronaldo with his 39th goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/OcdjnlasG9 — MrBanks? (@Mrbankstips) October 16, 2023

38 YEARS OLD AND THE TOP SCORER OF 2023 WITH 40 GOALS!!! CRISTIANO RONALDO THINGS ?? pic.twitter.com/kPspqVYqCN — aurora (@cr7stianos) October 16, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports.