Video: Cristiano Ronaldo grabs another brace for Portugal with beautiful finish

Portugal are in full control of their EURO 2024 qualifying match with Bosnia and Herzegovina courtesy of a familiar goalscorer in Cristiano Ronaldo. 

The 38-year-old scored a brace in a 3-2 win over Slovakia last week and the legendary forward has done it again for his country.

The Al Nassr star opened the scoring from the penalty spot after five minutes – his 160th career penalty kick goal in all competitions.

15 minutes later, Ronaldo added a second with a lovely chip finish as the veteran superstar continues to enjoy this current international break with Portugal.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports. 

