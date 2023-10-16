Video: Romelu Lukaku buries penalty to draw Belgium level

Romelu Lukaku has equalised in their European Qualifier against Sweden with a clinical penalty.

The Roma striker has been in unbelievable form this season for both club and country.

He has scored 5 goals in the Serie A and after his goal against Sweden, he is now the top scorer in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying.

The goal also puts him level with Neymar on international goals, 79, with only eight men in the history of the game above him.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Lukaku equalises for Belgium. Belgium 1-1 Sweden pic.twitter.com/wARXwJxeGk — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 16, 2023

Romelu Lukaku has now scored as many international goals as Neymar (79); only eight men in football history have more. 😤 pic.twitter.com/eFOKNMh1Rq — Squawka (@Squawka) October 16, 2023

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.