Video: Romelu Lukaku buries penalty to draw Belgium level

International Football
Romelu Lukaku has equalised in their European Qualifier against Sweden with a clinical penalty.

The Roma striker has been in unbelievable form this season for both club and country.

He has scored 5 goals in the Serie A and after his goal against Sweden, he is now the top scorer in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying.

The goal also puts him level with Neymar on international goals, 79, with only eight men in the history of the game above him.


Video courtesy of ViaPlay.
