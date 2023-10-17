Arsenal likely to continue monitoring Italian wonderkid as transfer target despite contract agreement

Arsenal are reportedly still likely to keep an eye on Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode despite him reaching a verbal agreement over a new contract.

The talented 19-year-old has recently been monitored by the Gunners after his impressive form in Serie A, and it seems the north London club’s presence persuaded La Viola to tie the player down to a new deal.

This is according to the latest from the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, with Arsenal tipped to keep on tracking this promising young talent.

Arsenal already have Ben White and Jurrien Timber as options at right-back, though the latter is currently injured and both players are also capable of filling in at centre-back.

That could mean there’s room for a prospect like Kayode to come in at some point in the near future, with the Italian youth international surely also likely to have other suitors soon if he carries on playing like this.

Arsenal might want to ensure they’re at the front of the queue for Kayode by doing their homework on him now before too many of their rivals take notice of him.