Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal transfer links with Italian wonderkid

There have been some Arsenal transfer rumours involving Fiorentina youngster Michael Kayode, but Fabrizio Romano has played down the links for the time being.

Although Kayode looks a superb young talent and some monitoring from top clubs is inevitable, it seems Romano doesn’t think there’s anything more than normal scouting going on right now.

Arsenal already have decent options at right-back, so it perhaps makes sense that nothing is particularly advanced with Kayode or any other similar players right now, even if the 19-year-old is surely one to watch for the future.

However, Romano also says nothing is likely to happen now as the Italian youth international is happy at Fiorentina and only recently signed a new contract with La Viola.

This makes things tricky for Arsenal and other clubs, even if there have been various rumours linking the Gunners with the defender, who will likely have what it takes to earn himself a big move at some point in the future.

Discussing the stories with CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “He (Kayode) signed a new deal with Fiorentina just three weeks ago.

“My understanding is that he’s very happy at Fiorentina and not close to any other club, so any links with Arsenal or others would just be about regular scouting activity by multiple clubs – we expect these clubs to keep an eye on one of the most talented full-backs in Serie A.

“He’s a very good player and one to watch for the future, for sure.”