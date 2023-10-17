Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal star’s transfer links with Newcastle United

Football transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent rumours about Newcastle United being interested in a January deal for Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Newcastle have not yet decided their January transfer window plans, as much of what they could do in the winter window hinges on what their situation is in the Champions League.

The Magpies have started well in their group, but who they’re able to sign in January will likely depend on if they have knockout football in the second half of the season, or if they’re in the Europa League, or out of European competition altogether.

There has also been plenty of speculation about Smith Rowe in recent times as he’s not playing much for Arsenal, but Romano says he’s not currently aware of anything going on with the England international and a potential move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Emile Smith Rowe to Newcastle?
“Emile Smith Rowe – This is a name that keeps coming up, but again I’m not aware of any concrete talk at this stage with Newcastle, let’s see closer to the January window,” Romano said.

“As I always mentioned, Newcastle are not advancing on any signing now as it’s crucial for them to understand if they will be in UCL in the second part of the season before moving.”

