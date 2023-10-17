Exclusive: Expert’s update on Kylian Mbappe’s PSG future ahead of January transfer window

Kylian Mbappe seems unlikely to seal a big transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain this January, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Jacobs made it clear that PSG were confident of keeping Mbappe, with the feeling being that he could still sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe is nearing the end of his PSG contract, which means January could be the last chance for the Ligue 1 giants to get a transfer fee for him.

Still, it seems PSG are relaxed about the situation, and Jacobs expects Mbappe’s future is more likely to be resolved after January than during it.

The France international had been keen to remain with PSG for one more season, so it may be that he’ll simply continue to wait until he’s a free agent before deciding his next move.

Either that, or it seems committing to a longer stay to PSG can’t be ruled out either.

“Kylian Mbappe has not renewed his contract but PSG are very calm about the situation and just focused on the season ahead,” Jacobs said.

“There is no guarantee anything will happen before January either and PSG are comfortable with that scenario. Barring an astronomical offer, there are no expectations Mbappe will leave in January even though as it stands it’s the last window PSG can get a fee for him. Obviously that can change if anything new is agreed.

“Mbappe has made it repeatedly clear he wants to see out the entire season with PSG. And providing the French champions get out of their Champions League group I don’t see him leaving for Real Madrid or elsewhere mid-season. Obviously if PSG fail to do so we will have to wait and see.

“PSG sources still hope Mbappe will renew in some capacity. This could be a renewal in order to stay or still with a view to still leaving next summer. The latter protects PSG because it would guarantee them a fee, but perhaps one Mbappe feels is at or even slightly below his market value. In other words at a number that’s tempting for someone to pay.

“The other option is Mbappe just leaves for free. This scenario could still see PSG protected, providing Mbappe was prepared to forgo something financially.

“Right now nothing is decided, but PSG are optimistic whatever happens they won’t necessarily lose money if Mbappe leaves, and that if their project goes to plan he could yet stay for longer. My own view is things could be resolved after January rather than during it.”