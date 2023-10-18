Chelsea confirm double injury blow ahead of important Arsenal clash

Chelsea have confirmed a double injury blow this afternoon ahead of the weekend clash with London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have had a difficult season with multiple important players like Reece James and Christopher Nkunku missing much of the campaign, and now there’s bad news on both Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah.

As confirmed on the club’s official site, Chelsea will now be without Chukwuemeka and Chalobah for a bit longer as they’ve both suffered setbacks in their recovery.

Both were injured earlier this season, and it seems they’re still not quite ready to return for the west London giants.

While Chalobah has not been a regular for Chelsea for the last year or so anyway, Chukwuemeka is a top talent who had looked like finally establishing himself in the CFC starting XI before his injury.

Mauricio Pochettino will be cursing his bad luck after a tricky start to life at Stamford Bridge since he took over as manager in the summer.

