Opinion: Chelsea’s superb new-look XI if they were able to land two ambitious transfer targets

Chelsea are being linked with two big names as potential transfer targets to keep an eye on, in the form of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala.

The Blues have been big spenders under Todd Boehly’s ownership, signing world class names like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, whilst also investing in their future with promising young talents like Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos and Kendry Paez.

Chelsea have often been smart with their contracts, giving players lengthy deals in order to get around Financial Fair Play regulations, so could we soon see more star names heading to Stamford Bridge?

According to Daily Briefing columnists Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs, there is some interest in Osimhen and Musiala, even if neither deal is currently advanced in any way.

Romano claims Chelsea are alongside Liverpool and others in keeping tabs on Musiala, who is yet to hold talks over a new contract at Bayern, while Jacobs named CFC as one of the teams interested in Osimhen as he faces an uncertain future at Napoli this January.

Here’s a look at Chelsea’s best XI with everyone fit if they were able to bring these two signings in…

Chelsea fans would surely love to see this team taking to the pitch every week, with Mauricio Pochettino’s chances of winning silverware surely improving a great deal with a prolific scorer like Osimhen coming in to replace unconvincing youngster Nicolas Jackson.

Musiala, meanwhile, would likely be a major upgrade on the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, who haven’t really got going yet at Stamford Bridge.

Could this be a title-winning line up for Chelsea in the near future? Let us know in the comments!