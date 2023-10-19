Crystal Palace monitoring talented £35m star as Marc Guehi replacement

The future of Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace is in doubt amid interest from several Premier League clubs and the Eagles already have a potential replacement lined up.

According to TEAMtalk, Palace are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho as a replacement for Guehi should he leave in 2024. It has been reported recently that Manchester United have a strong interest in the centre-back, while Arsenal and Tottenham are also admirers of the England international.

With three years left on his current contract, Crystal Palace are in no rush to sell the defender, but just in case an offer comes in that is too good to turn down, Pacho could be the man they move for to replace Guehi.

The Ecuador international only joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Royal Antwerp in June in a deal worth £8m and his performances in Germany this season have already made the Bundesliga club value him at £35m.