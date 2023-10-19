Video: Chelsea’s ridiculous offer for Kudus allowed West Ham to pounce

If Chelsea hadn’t been so focused on signing Moises Caicedo, it would’ve been the west Londoners and not West Ham United that ended up signing Ajax ace, Mohammed Kudus.

The player has begun his time in east London in the best possible way and looks like he’ll be a fan favourite for years to come if his first few games are anything to go by.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona to debut their most iconic shirt to date in El Clasico Leeds ace could sign permanently in January: Farke open to doing the deal David Moyes preferred Arsenal midfielder ahead of Mohammed Kudus in summer

Kudus was signed as part of a quadruple swoop by the Hammers just after the 2023/24 season began, along with James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Edson Alvarez, all of whom have settled well.

However, he might well have been plying his trade at Stamford Bridge if the Blues hadn’t lowballed the Dutch giants.

“We agreed a contract with Chelsea but the deal didn’t happen,” Kudus’ agent, Jen Mendelewitsch, said on RMC Sport.

“Kudus talked with the coach but in the end it didn’t happen because Chelsea made a ridiculous offer to Ajax. There was no counter-offer. Chelsea did this to lots of players this summer.

“They made very low offers knowing they wouldn’t be accepted. The truth is that they were completely taken by the transfer of Caicedo.”

? "La vérité, c'est qu'à Chelsea, ils étaient complètement pris par le transfert de Caicedo, qui leur prenait toute leur énergie." Émission absolument passionnante avec @JenMendel, agent de joueurs, qui nous raconte, avec son expérience, les dessous de certains transferts. pic.twitter.com/07dh5TMd0q — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) October 18, 2023

Pictures from RMC Sport