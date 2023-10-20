Deco explains the reason why Lionel Messi will “definitely” play for Barcelona again

Lionel Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate, Deco, who is now the club’s director of football, has suggested that the Argentinian will “definitely” play for the Blaugranes again.

That’ll be music to the ears of those supporters desperate to see the World Cup winner in the blaugrana shirt once more.

Ever since Messi had to leave the club in 2021 things haven’t been the same around Camp Nou, and despite opportunities for a previous return, ultimately, any moves have been destined to failure because of Barca’s acute financial situation.

There’s no specific time being put on Messi’s return to the club, though one thing is certain – it will only be for a one-off appearance.

“I think a farewell game, but maybe in the new stadium when it’s ready. He will always be the greatest idol in the club’s history,” Deco said to Lance!

“The club had great idols, like Cruyff, Ronaldo, but he is perhaps the greatest of all. He will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona, but when that will be, we don’t know.

“He is playing, and I hope he plays for more years, because people who like football, who like him, will be happy to see him happy.”

More Stories / Latest News Good news on the horizon for Man United trio as contract extensions expected Chelsea make definitive move to secure highly-rated youngster’s future Chelsea lead the race to sign Arsenal target who could cost €50 million

Tickets for any type of testimonial/benefit/farewell game are bound to be like gold dust, and depending when everyone decides is the most appropriate moment to fit in what is sure to be a monumental homecoming, that will dictate just how many get to experience Messi’s last-ever match in a Barca shirt.

Do so at the end of next year, and many thousands are likely to be disappointed. Wait until the Spotify Camp Nou is fully operational and finished, and 110,000 adoring supporters will be able to chant his name again.