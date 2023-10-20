Man United handed triple injury boost ahead of Premier League clash

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that three players are in contention to start against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Manchester United have been hit hard with injuries this season, with Ten Hag missing 11 players at one point last month.

With Casemiro now also set for a spell on the sidelines, fans will be relieved to hear that there are three players returning from injury.

The Dutch manager confirmed in his Friday press conference that Raphael Varane, Sergio Regulion and Sofyan Amrabat are in contention to play on Saturday.

“Rapha Varane is back, so I think, especially in the backline, I’m very happy with Rapha back and Sergio back.” he said.

“That’s very good news, of course. It’s disappointing that Casemiro picked up an injury but it’s not too bad.

“I’m sure and confident he will be back for the next games, so very short notice. The good thing is also that Sofyan Amrabat is available.”

Raphael Varane in the Champions League
Varane and Regulion suffered injuries before the international break while Amrabat didn’t join up with his country because of a slight back issue.

United fans will be hoping that these returning players can help them get a much-needed win against the Blades on Saturday night.

