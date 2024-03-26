Man United make final transfer decision on £41 million first-team star

Man United have reportedly decided to let Raphael Varane leave in the summer.

The French centre-back, who joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2021 for a reported fee of £41 million, is one of the club’s highest earners. According to Spotrac, the 30-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season (ESPN), picks up a whopping £340,000-per week.

Raphael Varane set for Man United exit

And eager to get the former Real Madrid star off their wage bill, according to Fichajes, United’s sporting operation, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have decided this season at Old Trafford will be the Frenchman’s last.

Expected to be a top target for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, Varane could be set for one final payday before he inevitably hangs up his boots.

Interest may not be exclusive to the Middle East though. Given the defender’s credentials and remarkable CV, which includes four Champions League trophies, it wouldn’t be surprising to see top European clubs consider the possibility of signing what will be one of the best free agents on the market.

Not the only defender facing uncertain future

The Red Devils are expected to identify multiple players ahead of the summer window with a new left-back thought to be high on the priority list. A new striker to fill the void left by the departing Anthony Martial will be needed with a new central midfielder likely also to be targetted.

As for Varane, while his future appears decided, fans await to learn the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Both centre-backs were subject to interest from West Ham and Inter Milan in the past two windows and interest could be reignited as this season draws to a close.