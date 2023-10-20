Manchester United are keen on the Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Red Devils are eyeing up a move for the 20-year-old central midfielder and they could be willing to pay around €50 million for him.

Guerra has been a key player for Valencia and he is highly-rated in Spain. The 20-year-old has established himself as a reliable performer for the Spanish club and he has three goals and an assist to his name in La Liga this season.

Manchester United could use some creativity and control in the middle of the park and Guerra would be a solid acquisition.

The Red Devils have players like Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro and Scott McTominay at their disposal. All three players excel in the defensive elements of the game and Manchester United need a technically gifted playmaker who will help control the tempo and create attacking sequences.

Guerra could be the deep lying playmaker alongside Amrabat and Casemiro. His arrival would add some much needed balance to the side.

Valencia could be tempted to sell the player if Manchester United offer €50 million for the youngster. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them would be hard to turn down for most players. The 20-year-old is likely to be excited as well.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement in the coming months. A move to Old Trafford would be a major step up for Guerra and someone like Erik ten Hag could be the ideal manager to nurture him into a star.